Forget the diaper toss game and mimosa station. The hottest trend for expecting parents in 2025 is the nesting party — a low-key, practical spin on the traditional baby shower. It’s all about getting things done with your sleeves rolled up, not just sipping punch and unwrapping onesies.

According to Pinterest Predicts — an annual report that analyzes billions of key word searches and visual data from the platform — this trend is about to have its big moment. Searches for “nesting party” are up 205%, with related terms like “diaper bouquet” and “freezer meal prep” also on the rise.

So whether you’re expecting your first baby or your third, here’s how to throw a nesting party that’s both cozy and productive — plus some thoughtful gift ideas guests can bring.

What is a nesting party?

A nesting party is a low-key gathering usually hosted at the expecting parents’ home a few weeks before the due date (the “nesting” period). Close friends and family lend a hand in getting things baby-ready. That might mean setting up the nursery, folding baby clothes or batch-cooking freezer meals.

How to throw a nesting party

Keep it small and stress-free : Invite your closest ride-or-dies. Think five to 10 people max.

: Invite your closest ride-or-dies. Think five to 10 people max. Prep a to-do list : Write down tasks on cards or sticky notes so guests can pick what they’re comfortable helping with. Ideas include folding baby clothes, setting up a diaper station, installing the car seat, meal prepping freezer-friendly recipes, sterilizing bottles or making postpartum care kits.

: Write down tasks on cards or sticky notes so guests can pick what they’re comfortable helping with. Ideas include folding baby clothes, setting up a diaper station, installing the car seat, meal prepping freezer-friendly recipes, sterilizing bottles or making postpartum care kits. Serve snacks and keep it cozy: You don’t need a full spread, but snacks, refreshing drinks like tea or lemonade and a feel-good playlist go a long way.

Gift ideas with function in mind

Gifts aren’t required at nesting parties, but practical ones are always welcome. Here’s a few ideas you can add to your cart:

8 Sheep Organics Sleepy Body Lotion ($29): Late pregnancy isn’t exactly known for restful sleep. This magnesium-rich lotion helps with third-trimester aches like restless legs and sore hips — and smells amazing. Organic, pregnancy-safe and a dreamy addition to any bedtime routine. It’s True Belly Serum is a favorite, too, with ingredients clinically proven to help prevent stretch marks in the third trimester.

Frida Baby’s Bitty Bundle of Joy the Fussbusters Toolkit ($49): Frida Baby products aim to make parenthood a little easier. This kit contains items for mom-to-be and baby, including their bestselling products like the SnotSucker. (Yes, it’s really called that!)

Moms on Call 0-6 Month Bundle ($125): This is the perfect gift for new parents who aren’t familiar with creating healthy sleep strategies for babies. Before those sleepless nights hit them hard, this essential guide can help get everyone sleeping through the night. The Moms on Call books and online courses are also available to purchase separately.

Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer ($299.99): No one dreams of spending hours washing bottles. This all-in-one washer cleans, sterilizes and dries with the push of a button — perfect for parents drowning in pump parts. The “Rapid Wash” mode gets it done in 19 minutes.

Kilne’s The Cookware Set ($650): New parents will be in the kitchen more than they imagined. Kilne’s nontoxic ceramic cookware is a nesting dream — the whole set stacks neatly, saving precious counter space. It’s the capsule wardrobe of cookware.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

It might feel awkward inviting friends to help you scrub baseboards or organize a medicine cabinet, but the truth is, people want to help. Nesting parties give them the green light to show up in a meaningful way.

One mom on Reddit put it best: “Baby showers are still fun, but if you’re baby-showered out or just want to try something different, I can’t recommend a nesting party enough. And while my guests were all female friends, I could totally see this as a coed party, where you could invite couples/male friends/literally anybody you wanted to and have a great time.”