When you search “Galaxy Gas” on TikTok, you are not greeted by snappy, short-form content. Instead, you’re met with a warning.

“Some substances can be dangerous when used or misused,” the statement reads. “Learn more about how drugs, alcohol and tobacco can affect your mind, body and behavior.”

Atlanta-based Galaxy Gas is a purveyor of culinary dispensers. Although the nitrous oxide that fills its products — such as its whipped cream canisters — is intended for use with food, a new CNN report found children are using the laughing gas to get high, which can lead to serious health risks.

“Inhaling nitrous oxide produces a very transient high — a tingling sensation or a sense of dizziness, calmness or relaxation,” pediatric pulmonologist Dr. John Carl told the Cleveland Clinic. “You might also notice some slurred speech and loss of coordination.”

That initial high is followed by a lengthy list of potential health hazards.

“In medical use, nitrous oxide is given in conjunction with a pretty high-flow oxygen,” he continued. “That helps to keep you safe from some of the effects of the gas. People using it recreationally aren’t taking those precautions. They’re just getting straight shots of it, which can be harmful, particularly with repeated use.”

According to the clinic, there are rare cases of people dying of asphyxiation from whippets, the colloquial term for nitrous oxide abuse. Prolonged laughing gas abuse can also lead to muscle atrophy, organ damage, neurologic issues and psychiatric problems.

“Whippets are one more danger that parents should be aware of, particularly because they’re easy to obtain and, therefore, easy for teenagers to try out, particularly if they don’t understand the long-term effects,” Carl said.

“Young people are vaping. Young people are huffing. Whippets are something to add to this growing list of common household things that can be used in illicit ways and cause some pretty significant damage,” he added.

When visiting Galaxy Gas’ website, the warnings are there. To enter the site, you first have to agree to its conditions concerning the sale of nitrous oxide products.

“Products containing nitrous oxide are sold solely as a food processing propellant for whipped cream and culinary food use only,” the warning begins. “It is unlawful for a person to purchase products containing nitrous oxide for any purpose not intended herein and legally authorized.”

The website’s footer features another disclaimer.

“It is illegal to purposely inhale our product,” it states. “By shopping on this website you agree to our Terms of Service. WE DO NOT CONDONE ILLEGAL USE OF OUR PRODUCTS.” (emphasis theirs)

The warnings are clear condemnations of whippets, and are apparently necessary because Galaxy Gas has become a go-to brand for users. However, CNN’s Kristen Rogers found some of the products being tagged “Galaxy Gas” on social media are not actually sold by the Atlanta company.

“Galaxy Gas products are for responsible culinary use only, and we are deeply concerned about the recent news reports and social media posts of individuals illegally misusing our products,” a company spokesperson told Rogers.

“Both our terms of use and conditions of sale strictly prohibit unlawful use, misuse or appeal to children,” they continued. “If you or someone you know is misusing a nitrous oxide product, please call or text the Crisis Lifeline at 988 for assistance connecting with substance abuse resources.”

Galaxy Gas has paused all sales of its whipped cream chargers.

