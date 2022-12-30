New Year’s resolutions every nurses should consider

The key is to schedule time for these activities. It’s just too easy to spend “free time” on the couch watching Netflix. If you schedule time to work on your longterm goals, you’re more likely to stay engaged.

Mentor or mentee

Having a mentor who understands your professional goals and knows what it will take for you to achieve them is invaluable. If you’ve been thinking about a change in your career, now is the time to reach out to someone who can help you make it happen.

If you’re already at a great place in your career, consider becoming a mentor yourself. The good you’ll do for a mentee is obvious, but you’ll also benefit by developing leadership and communications skills.

Make time for yourself

It’s hard for nurses to take time for themselves because their career is dedicated to helping others. While being a hero in the workplace is great, remember to take time to take care of you.

Do something you’ve always dreamed of doing. Start planning an epic vacation, get to work on that book you’ve always wanted to write, or taking a cooking class. Investing in yourself is a great way to improve mental health.

Advance your education

The medical field is constantly changing and advancing, so it’s not a bad idea to keep learning.

Continuing your education can also be a major factor in a salary and career advancement decisions. Luckily, there’s never been more ways to learn on your own schedule.