New Year’s resolutions every nurses should consider

Having New Year’s resolutions is a great way to ensure a positive outlook for the year to come.
While making your resolutions, why not figure out how your career goals fit into the picture? Here are some of the top New Year’s resolutions for nurses, according to NurseBuff.
Get in shape
Ok, getting in better shape is usually a top resolution whether you’re a nurse or not. But nurses understand better than most why it should be at the top of the list. The amount of lifting and constant walking — let’s be honest, sometimes it’s more like a jog! — can take a toll on the body.
Carve out some time in your day to get in a short workout. Not only will it help you get into shape, it’ll also help with stress.
Invest in your longterm goals
Working a busy schedule can make it difficult to focus on longterm goals. Resolve to set aside time to work on that project or educational goal that’s important to you.
The key is to schedule time for these activities. It’s just too easy to spend “free time” on the couch watching Netflix. If you schedule time to work on your longterm goals, you’re more likely to stay engaged.
Mentor or mentee
Having a mentor who understands your professional goals and knows what it will take for you to achieve them is invaluable. If you’ve been thinking about a change in your career, now is the time to reach out to someone who can help you make it happen.
If you’re already at a great place in your career, consider becoming a mentor yourself. The good you’ll do for a mentee is obvious, but you’ll also benefit by developing leadership and communications skills.
Make time for yourself
It’s hard for nurses to take time for themselves because their career is dedicated to helping others. While being a hero in the workplace is great, remember to take time to take care of you.
Do something you’ve always dreamed of doing. Start planning an epic vacation, get to work on that book you’ve always wanted to write, or taking a cooking class. Investing in yourself is a great way to improve mental health.
Advance your education
The medical field is constantly changing and advancing, so it’s not a bad idea to keep learning.
Continuing your education can also be a major factor in a salary and career advancement decisions. Luckily, there’s never been more ways to learn on your own schedule.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com