New weekly podcast designed to help nurses thrive

Today, Nurse.com launched the NurseDot Podcast, a weekly series “designed to further Nurse.com’s mission of helping nurses thrive through the exploration of their peers’ personal stories, industry trends, and professional advice designed to serve as support and validation that will help them take control of their careers,” according to the press release.

The podcast will be hosted by Cara Lunsford RN, vice president of community at Nurse.com. She has worked in health care for more than 16 years and founded HolliBlu, the first social media network for nurses. It was acquired by Nurse.com in September.