New Athens center will bring breast cancer treatment under one roof

Being told you have breast cancer can trigger anxiety, depression, denial and a host of other emotions. Having to figure out where each treatment facility is, drive to it, navigate a new building with new staff can add to the stress.

According to Gunn, if you’re at the new center and receive a cancer diagnosis, you will get an organized treatment plan right there. “Ideally, you could potentially see all these people on the same day,” he told the Banner-Herald.

Explore 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with disease

The only exception to this one stop treatment procedure would be surgeries, Gunn said. Those would still take place at St. Mary’s Hospital or Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.