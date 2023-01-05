National Guard officer only second nurse to receive Distinguished Flying Cross

“We were pulling them out as they are getting injured,” Lunning said in a Department of Veterans Affairs press release. “August 26th, when the suicide bomber exploded at Abbey Gate, we were the first (critical care air transport team) in. It was the largest medical evacuation out of that coalition hospital ever, and very dangerous on the ground. We had to leave the airplane to go get our patients as well. We took injured Marines and Afghan civilians who really weren’t flight worthy, but there was no choice. We just had to get them out of there. So, a lot of medical events occurred on the airplane, but we ended up being able to safely deliver everybody to Landstuhl, Germany (for further medical care).”

The Minnesota Guard officer was serving a six-month deployment based in Qatar, as a member of a critical care transport team. These three-member teams care for critical patients during flights to hospitals.