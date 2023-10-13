National Guard honors nurse for saving specialist’s life

‘It was an amazing, full circle moment to be able to speak to him,’ nurse said
Pulse
By
15 minutes ago

Nurses help save lives every day. For registered nurse, Megan Williams, her duties went beyond the hospital, proving that as a nurse, you’re never truly off the clock.

The National Guard recognized the heroic actions of Williams, who saved the life of 27-year-old Specialist Shaun Peterson, a Washington National Guardsman, during a “severe vehicle collision,” KIRO 7 reported.

ExploreTikTok: Deaf ICU nurse’s educational videos go viral

Williams was a traveling nurse working various jobs before settling at the Providence-Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.

“I had a couple of contracts fall through in different states, and I was kind of scrambling. I had never been to Seattle before I came here, and I ended up just falling in love with it,” Williams told the news outlet.

The incident happened over the summer while Williams, who was on her way to enjoy a hike, noticed a military vehicle that “crashed into an overpass on the side of I-90 near Easton between Snoqualmie and Cle Elum,” the outlet reported.

“I was just the right person at the right time with a certain skill set,” Williams said. “I’m happy to hear that he’s going to make a full recovery. That was definitely not the initial prognosis on that day.”

Explore6 movies where nurses are the star

During Thursday’s ceremony, Washington National Guard Adjutant General Bret Daugherty presented Williams with a challenge coin in honor of her heroism.

“I’ve seen a lot of chaos, so working in a scenario like this doesn’t bother me so much anymore,” said Williams. “If I was in that same situation, or it was my brother or friend, I hope the right person with the right skill set would see the accident and do the same thing.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Service is beaming teachers into Georgia classrooms amid staff shortage6h ago

Credit: AP

Why are Phillies so much better than Braves in October?
9h ago

Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
4h ago

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
6h ago
The Latest

Emory receives $2.6 million grant to bolster mental health care
2h ago
Nurse warns sleeping with mattress on floor can lead to nasty outcomes
3h ago
6-figure salaries: 8 highest paying jobs in Atlanta are all health care positions
23h ago
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
6h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top