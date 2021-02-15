You can learn mindfulness and meditation in a MasterClass

“Jon is internationally known and revered for his work in bringing mindfulness into the mainstream of medicine and society,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “In his MasterClass, he teaches members how to optimize their mind and body for meditation including how to incorporate the practice into daily life, how to work with thoughts while meditating, and how to bring mindfulness to physical activities like yoga.”

It’s easy to shut down or go on autopilot, especially in a high stress job. Kabat-Zinn will share suggestions for reducing barriers to a daily meditation practice, including how to meditate in a range of different positions, how to tame and befriend the restless or unhappy mind, and how to bring mindfulness to everything from yoga to exercise as part of a well-rounded practice.

“Through a series of six guided meditations, he illuminates how mindfulness can be used to reduce stress, pain and suffering and help move toward greater levels of health and well-being,” the press release reads.

“There has never been a moment in human history when it’s been more important for us to come to our senses as human beings, and the only way I know how to do that systematically and dependably is through the cultivation of mindfulness,” Kabat-Zinn said. “I hope this MasterClass ignites passion in others for living life fully and taking care of what most needs taking care of while we have the chance. I hope it also demonstrates how powerfully inclusive mindfulness can be when it is engaged in as a radical act of both sanity and love.”

Kabat-Zinn holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a professor of medicine emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where he founded its Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Clinic in 1979. In 1995, he founded the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society.