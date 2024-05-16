BreakingNews
Family of US airman killed by Florida deputy demands justice before funeral
Pulse

Nearly 2 in 3 millennials, Gen Zers say they prefer alcohol-free dates

81% have already been on a date this year

By
32 minutes ago

Move over boozy brunches and cocktail-fueled first dates — millennials and Gen Zers are raising a glass of sparkling water to the latest trend: dry dating. This movement is all about ditching alcohol and focusing on creating genuine, sober connections.

According to a recent survey by DatingNews.com, 23% of young adults have felt pressured to drink on a date, even when they didn’t want to. It’s no wonder nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents prefer a dry date over one involving alcohol.

Explore8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars

So, what’s motivating this shift? Health reasons, the type of date and the cost of alcohol are among the top factors, according to the survey. Interestingly, 73% of millennials and Gen Zers say they’re saving, on average, $88 a month by skipping the booze. For them, it’s a win-win situation.

The dry dating movement is gaining momentum, with 63% of young adults saying they are more likely to go on a sober date in 2024 than they were in 2023. In fact, 81% have already been on an alcohol-free date this year. Some are even venturing to sober bars, where mocktails and nonalcoholic beverages take center stage.

Explore5 unique date night ideas in Atlanta
ExploreNon-alcoholic bars and shops in Atlanta

However, the benefits of dry dating extend beyond financial savings and novelty. A whopping 87% of young adults agree that dry dating is a healthier approach to forming romantic relationships. Without the influence of alcohol, daters reported more focused conversations and stronger connections. In fact, 68% said their connection with a date was better when alcohol wasn’t involved.

As millennials and Gen Zers redefine dating norms and reevaluate their relationship with alcohol, it seems sober curiosity is on the rise. Whether you’re cutting back or cutting out alcohol entirely, there’s never been a better time to explore creative date ideas that don’t involve drinking.

For those in need of inspiration or curious to try a sober date, Atlanta offers plenty of options. From cheering on sports teams and exploring nonalcoholic bars to strolling the Beltline, enjoying parks and nature walks, or visiting arcades and movie theaters, the possibilities for fun and engaging sober dates are endless.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Atlanta Dream move games against Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever to State Farm Arena

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral
30m ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
2h ago

Credit: Andrew/TOSHE

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity names new president and CEO
37m ago

Credit: Andrew/TOSHE

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity names new president and CEO
37m ago

Credit: Instagram

UGA students killed in Alpharetta crash honored by dance team, singing group
42m ago
The Latest

3 types of movement your body needs
2h ago
The dynamics behind why we call our boo ‘dog breath’ or ‘my maggot’
CDC: It’s ‘highly concerning’ drownings have risen among young children
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia