Meet Janis Dubow, a Georgia Nursing Hall of fame ‘legend’

Janis Dubow, MSN, RN, is more than Northside Hospital’s vice president for patient care. According to the Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame, she’s a legend.

Dubow was inducted into the hall of fame this year, making her one of only 10 nurses to be lauded by the organization for their exemplary work in the field. Each year, the Georgia Nurses Foundation honors nurses with hall of fame inductions for advancing the nursing profession through inspiring work.

“The Foundation’s Trustees and I are extremely proud to present the second cohort of the Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame,” Georgia Nurses Foundation president Wanda Jones, MSN, FNP-BC, RN, said in January. “The aim of the program is to showcase the many nursing legends in Georgia.”

Northside Hospital took a moment to praise Dubow for her achievement on Monday, bringing attention to some of her biggest accomplishments through the years. Dubow collaborated with hospital staff to develop and manage a shared governance model at Northside, a practice designed to improve nurse work environment, satisfaction and retention.

The hall of famer also integrated a professional recognition program that promoted nurse retention and otherwise aided nurses. She was the administrative advisor for the construction of the 150,000-square-foot Northside Hospital Women’s Center in Atlanta. She implemented a patient-based acuity staffing system, guided numerous organization initiatives and much more.

Dubow is the first Northside employee to be honored by the Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame. To be nominated, and ultimately be inducted, she had to have a minimum 15 years of nursing experience and provided a positive impact in the field.

This year’s full list of Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame inductees are: