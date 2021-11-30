Manage expectations to reduce holiday stress

Don’t take too much onto yourself. It’s a good idea to delegate and let people help. Ask your children to decorate the front yard with Christmas lights and give them free rein on how they want to do it. Ask your dinner guests to each bring a favorite dish over the holidays and share stories about those dishes. Enlist your partner’s help in wrapping presents. Even if it’s not done perfectly, it’s something you can do together, and you’ll be done in half the time.

Be gracious when dealing with uncomfortable events or relationships. We can only take responsibility for ourselves. Our friends, family and loved ones also have this responsibility. We don’t have control over their choices or if they don’t choose what we think is “right.” This is where grace comes in. Focus on the people, the relationships, and the time-limited nature of the holiday season.

Be OK with moments of stress and negativity that can come up. It’s not realistic to think that the holiday season will be completely stress-free. The reality is that life is going on around us all the time. When difficult situations arise, acknowledge your feelings, try to be patient with yourself and others, and refocus your mind on the bigger picture: what you’re truly grateful for this holiday season.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.