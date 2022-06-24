Long COVID found in children and infants, study shows

According to the results, children ages 0–3 years experienced mood swings, rashes, stomach aches, cough and loss of appetite. Ages 4–11 had mood swings, trouble remembering or concentrating, and rashes; and among those 12–14, fatigue, mood swings and trouble remembering or concentrating were the most common symptoms.

“It’s become clear that this isn’t an isolated phenomenon. It’s showing up in studies in more than one country. It’s happening in more kids than maybe we originally thought,” Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist who manages the long Covid clinic at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, told CNN. “We’re talking about not small numbers of children when you think of how many Covid cases there have been. So just continuing to get the word out there matters.”

The study was published Wednesday in the journal the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

