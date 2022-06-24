ajc logo
Children’s COVID-19 vaccination rates lag in Georgia

"Give it to the crowd!," yells Jen Maddock as she raises her fist in celebration with son Will, 23 months, after the youngster received his COVID-19 vaccination at Southwest Pediatrics on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Louis. Will and his brother Jack, 3, waiting his turn at left, wore superhero capes for the occasion. Will was born with a heart defect during the pandemic and his family has remained isolated, with his mother quitting her job. "He hasn't even met all of our family," said Maddock. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

COVID-19
By Timothy Pratt
42 minutes ago

With this week’s start of COVID-19 vaccinations for infants and toddlers, some 20 million additional children are now eligible to take the shot, according to Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday afternoon, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said that 4 million doses of the vaccine have been sent to 13,000 sites around the county. Parents can locate a vaccine for their children, ages 6 months up to 5, by going to the website vaccines.gov.

In Georgia, vaccine uptake for children older than 5 has been more tepid than elsewhere in the nation. Here are some numbers for comparison:

22.5% — The portion of Georgia children ages 5 to 11 who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 16.

36.2% — Portion of children ages 5 to 11 nationwide who have received at least one dose

53.8% — Portion of Georgia children ages 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose

69.7% — Portion of children ages 12 to 17 nationwide who have received at least one dose

3,557: The number of Georgia children under 17 who have been hospitalized for COVD as of the week ending June 22. Number represents confirmed COVID cases that were hospitalized at the time the case was reported to DPH or when the case was interviewed.

Source: Vaccines: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations: Georgia Department of Public Health. The hospitalization number does not capture hospitalizations that occur after a confirmed case was reported and, as such, is likely an underestimation of actual hospitalizations.

About the Author

Timothy Pratt has reported for the last 25 years, in English and Spanish, from Latin America and the U.S., on a range of subjects – including immigration, education, elections and voter suppression, race, homelessness, poverty, LGBTQ issues, science, culture and soccer.

