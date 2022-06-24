Children’s COVID-19 vaccination rates lag in Georgia

53.8% — Portion of Georgia children ages 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose

69.7% — Portion of children ages 12 to 17 nationwide who have received at least one dose

3,557: The number of Georgia children under 17 who have been hospitalized for COVD as of the week ending June 22. Number represents confirmed COVID cases that were hospitalized at the time the case was reported to DPH or when the case was interviewed.

Source: Vaccines: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations: Georgia Department of Public Health. The hospitalization number does not capture hospitalizations that occur after a confirmed case was reported and, as such, is likely an underestimation of actual hospitalizations.