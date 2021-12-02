ajc logo
X

Liquid probiotics recalled over infection-causing bacteria

Caption
Flesh Eating Bacteria Facts Myths and Precautions

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

On Monday, Livia Global, Inc., a health and wellness company that sells LiviaOne Liquid Probiotics and BioLifePet Liquid Probiotics, announced that it is voluntarily recalling two lots of liquid probiotics due to the possibility of Pseudomonas aeruginosa contamination, the FDA reported.

These products are distributed nationwide through Amazon, wholesale and through the company’s website.

Explore5 foods a brain expert says ‘weaken memory and focus’

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an environmental microorganism that, if ingested, can cause life-threatening infection in immunocompromised people. In most cases, P. aeruginosa infections occur only in hospitals.

ExploreDeadly bacteria found in aerosol spray

“We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation causes our customers and are here to support them,” Deborah Moreno, Chief Operations Officer, said in a company announcement.

The recall “only affects the following products with the Lot# 001005-1 Best by: 04/2023 & LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics with Lot# 010620-1 Best by 08/2023″ and have the following ship dates:

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 2oz – UPC 030915 107112 Ship dates 04/16/2021 – 08/30/2021 (1067 units)

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 4oz – UPC 030915 107167 Ship dates 07/09/2021 – 08/30/2021 (384 units)

LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics 4oz – UPC 030915 107105 Ship dates 07/08/2021 – 07/30/2021 (571 units)

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1oz – UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 04/21/2021 – 05/12/2021 (480 units)

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1 oz - UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 07/14/2021 – 08/24/2021 (600 units)

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1 oz – Lot# 010620-1 UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 10/27/2021 – 11/25/2021 (50 units)

BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats – UPC 030915 107044 Ship dates 05/05/2021 – 07/26/2021 (128 units)

BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs – UPC 030915 107037 Ship dates 05/05/2021 – 08/25/2021 (128 units)

ExploreStep into the holiday season with 30-day walking program

The company is requesting that customers dispose of the products from the above-mentioned lot and ship dates. Customers may contact Livia Global Customer Care to request a full refund. Visit fda.org for more information.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
A bad night’s sleep affects glucose control the next morning
4h ago
6-foot distancing rule doesn’t protect you from COVID-19, study finds
4h ago
5 healthy food trends you’ll likely see in 2022
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top