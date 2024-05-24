Kettlebell workouts provide an amazing burn with just one piece of equipment.

The iconic kettlebell is best known as a strength training tool, but depending on how you swing one, it can also turn a cardio routine into an epic workout too.

According to the Onnit Academy — a website dedicated to fitness, nutrition and certifications — perfecting the kettlebell starts with learning basic movements. “You have to be able to press, row, hinge at the hips, squat,” Onnit Academy wrote.

So, whether you want to become a kettlebell master or are new to the equipment, here are four moves to try in your next workout.

One arm row

The one arm kettlebell row works the biceps, triceps, upper back and core. The key to this movement is to keep your core stable and your spine in alignment.

Using a bench or a chair for support, stand with your feet shoulder width apart, knees slightly bent and a kettlebell in one hand

Hinge at the hip, bending forward so your torso is parallel to the floor

Place the hand without the kettlebell on the bench or chair for support.

Bend the elbow holding the kettlebell, squeeze your shoulder blade, and pull the kettlebell up.

Pause, then lower the kettlebell back to the start position.

Kettlebell swing

The kettlebell swing is an entire body workout targeting the back, hamstrings, core and more while improving grip strength.

Hold a kettlebell in both hands and stand with your feet shoulder width apart

Bend your knees slightly and hinge at your hips — a slight bend forward with glutes going backward — allowing the kettlebell to swing between your legs.

Press into your heels, tighten your core, squeeze your glutes and drive your hips forward, propelling the kettlebell forward and up to chest height almost reaching the level of your shoulders.

With control, let it fall back down between your legs.

There are a few variations of the kettlebell swing but for beginner purposes and to prevent injury, the version where the kettlebell doesn’t go past the shoulders is best.

One arm press

The one arm press works the pecs, deltoids and triceps. Doing this movement while standing also recruits the core and oblique muscles.

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, a kettlebell in one hand and the other arm to the side.

With the kettlebell at shoulder level, ground your feet and exhale as you push the kettlebell slowly up toward the ceiling.

Lower the kettlebell back to the start position at the shoulder and repeat.

Goblet squat

For a lower body burn, the goblet squat works the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, calves, core and upper back.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip width apart, hands at shoulder height, elbows bent and a kettlebell in your hands.

Keeping your chest up, push your hips back, bend your knees and lower down into a squat.

Push into your heels to rise back up to a standing position.

For a little extra burn, you can press the kettlebell over head.

Kettlebells might seem intimidating but with proper training and patience, you can master both simple and complex movements. If you’re not sure what to do, visit a gym and see a personal trainer for in-person lessons before continuing on your own.