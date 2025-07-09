Royals sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal, the team announced Wednesday, hours before they played the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 37-year-old Keuchel worked out for the Royals last week. He will head to their training facility in Surprise, Arizona, and then is expected to spend time at Triple-A Omaha in the hopes of returning to the big leagues.

Keuchel appeared in only four games for Milwaukee last season. His last appearance came on July 13, 2024.