Royals sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal, the team announced Wednesday, hours before they played the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 37-year-old Keuchel worked out for the Royals last week. He will head to their training facility in Surprise, Arizona, and then is expected to spend time at Triple-A Omaha in the hopes of returning to the big leagues.
Keuchel appeared in only four games for Milwaukee last season. His last appearance came on July 13, 2024.
Keuchel spent his first seven seasons with the Astros, helping them win the 2017 World Series. He was a two-time All-Star and won the Cy Young in 2015, when he went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA and won the second of his five Gold Gloves.
Keuchel has bounced through six organizations over the past four seasons, though, going just 4-10 with a 7.59 ERA in 24 starts and 28 appearances. He has a career record of 103-92 with a 4.04 ERA.
