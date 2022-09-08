Kennesaw State’s Wellstar School of Nursing appoints new chair

“I couldn’t be happier to be selected for this endowed chair and to be the director of the Wellstar School of Nursing,” she said in the press release. “The faculty and staff are phenomenally committed and dedicated, the students are talented and amazing, and I have the privilege of working alongside them every day.”

The Thomas M. and Elizabeth D. Holder Endowed Chair was established within the Wellstar School of Nursing when its namesakes gave KSU $1 million in 2014. The Wellstar School of Nursing currently enrolls roughly 700 students. In 2020, Wellstar Health System donated $8.7 million to the nursing program.

“Nursing right now is undergoing a great workforce shortage, and the essentials that guide our educational curriculum have changed, so we need to respond to that,” Dyess said. “While there’s a lot to do, it’s a very exciting time to be in nursing education.”