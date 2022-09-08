ajc logo
X

Kennesaw State’s Wellstar School of Nursing appoints new chair

Susan Dyess has been named chair of Wellstar School of Nursing at Kennesaw State.

Combined ShapeCaption
Susan Dyess has been named chair of Wellstar School of Nursing at Kennesaw State.

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Susan Dyess has been a professor at KSU since 2019

Kennesaw State University professor of nursing Susan Dyess has been appointed to Wellstar School of Nursing’s Thomas M. and Elizabeth D. Holder Endowed Chair, the school said in a press release on Wednesday.

A professor at KSU since 2019, Dyess has served as the interim director of the Wellstar School since July 2021.

Explore‘Ensuring a healthier, brighter tomorrow’: Wellstar Foundation making a difference

“As interim director, Dr. Dyess has demonstrated her passion for nursing, nursing education and teamwork,” Monica Swahn, dean of the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, said in the press release. “She has also demonstrated strong leadership skills and strategic planning. She emerged from a national search as the ideal candidate for the position, and I congratulate her on this appointment.”

A university and college-level policy maker, Dyess has previously served as associate dean and has over 30 years of academic and nursing experience.

“I couldn’t be happier to be selected for this endowed chair and to be the director of the Wellstar School of Nursing,” she said in the press release. “The faculty and staff are phenomenally committed and dedicated, the students are talented and amazing, and I have the privilege of working alongside them every day.”

ExploreWWII Nurse who served on the front lines at the Battle of the Bulge passes away at 101

The Thomas M. and Elizabeth D. Holder Endowed Chair was established within the Wellstar School of Nursing when its namesakes gave KSU $1 million in 2014. The Wellstar School of Nursing currently enrolls roughly 700 students. In 2020, Wellstar Health System donated $8.7 million to the nursing program.

“Nursing right now is undergoing a great workforce shortage, and the essentials that guide our educational curriculum have changed, so we need to respond to that,” Dyess said. “While there’s a lot to do, it’s a very exciting time to be in nursing education.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech cleaning up special-teams mistakes again18h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
15h ago
Now available: Where to get updated COVID boosters in Georgia
21h ago
Chops Lobster Bar reopens in Buckhead after fire
Chops Lobster Bar reopens in Buckhead after fire
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
21m ago
The Latest
In viral TikTok post, travel nurse warns to avoid this area in Georgia
Study suggests vitamin D can reduce chronic inflammation
U.S. life expectancy drops a full year to lowest in decades
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top