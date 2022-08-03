Join Braves great Andruw Jones to help Alzheimer’s research

BreakingNews
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
Track these warning signs in your mid-30s , to fight Alzheimer's.A recent study suggests that people in their 30s and 40s with high levels of cholesterol and blood sugar are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's later in life.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
TopGolf tournament includes silent auction, raffles and more

Former Atlanta Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones hit 434 home runs during his MLB career. Now, he’s swinging away to help Alzheimer’s research. This time, however, he’ll be swinging a golf club.

Jones is partnering with the Daughters Against Alzheimer’s for the first FOREGETALZ event, planned for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25 at TopGolf Midtown.

ExploreHow healthy sleeping habits can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

In addition to the golf tournament, there will be food and drinks, raffles, contests with prizes, a silent auction and more, including a chance to win $10,000 in a hole-in-one contest.

DAA is a local nonprofit “committed to supporting medical research related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” according to a press release for the event.. It was founded by Michelle Rooks and Susan Watson, and is working to raise $10 million by 2025 for Alzheimer’s research.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Battle for the Brain, which raises funds for Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and “supports unrestricted research relating to digital and traditional biomarkers so that we can detect and treat Alzheimer’s and dementia in their earliest stages,” the press release states.

ExploreThis cognitive enhancement pill may actually make Alzheimer’s disease worse, study says

Tickets are on sale. A spectator ticket, which includes the full, premium open bar and dinner but no golf, costs $95. Eagle tickets, which get you a branded bay for six people, include the open bar, dinner and a hole-in-one contest ticket for each player and cost $1,000.

