Join Braves great Andruw Jones to help Alzheimer’s research

Former Atlanta Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones hit 434 home runs during his MLB career. Now, he’s swinging away to help Alzheimer’s research. This time, however, he’ll be swinging a golf club.
Jones is partnering with the Daughters Against Alzheimer’s for the first FOREGETALZ event, planned for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25 at TopGolf Midtown.
In addition to the golf tournament, there will be food and drinks, raffles, contests with prizes, a silent auction and more, including a chance to win $10,000 in a hole-in-one contest.
DAA is a local nonprofit “committed to supporting medical research related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” according to a press release for the event.. It was founded by Michelle Rooks and Susan Watson, and is working to raise $10 million by 2025 for Alzheimer’s research.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Battle for the Brain, which raises funds for Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and “supports unrestricted research relating to digital and traditional biomarkers so that we can detect and treat Alzheimer’s and dementia in their earliest stages,” the press release states.
Tickets are on sale. A spectator ticket, which includes the full, premium open bar and dinner but no golf, costs $95. Eagle tickets, which get you a branded bay for six people, include the open bar, dinner and a hole-in-one contest ticket for each player and cost $1,000.
