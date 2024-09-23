Two Emory University students will have an opportunity next spring to join Atlanta’s bustling music industry as intern on Grammy-winning music producer Jermaine Dupri’s team.

The So So Def Recordings mastermind announced his new program at the inaugural Ideas Festival, a “celebration of creative minds” that featured 40 speakers ranging from iconic filmmakers to a Pulitzer Prize winner. On Sunday, Dupri broke it all down for his Instagram followers.

“We talked about Atlanta culture and the music that made it — a conversation that needs to be had more in hip hop,” he said on social media, referring to his time on the festival stage with Georgia Tech culture scholar Joycelyn Wilson.

“That’s a whole other walk,” he continued. “Anyway, at the end of the conversation, I introduced my new partnership with Emory, which is an internship starting next spring. And I just want to let y’all know, yes, the heartbeat and soul of So So Deaf … some of my greatest employees and some of the greatest people I know came from internships. Whether it be Scooter Braun, Mel, Kenny Hamilton — all of these guys came from internships. And what I had noticed is that these labels and these companies, they’re just keeping that same old energy. So I’m bringing that back, and I’m bringing it back with Emory.”

Undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College, Goizueta Business School and Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing are all eligible to apply for one of the positions. Participants will earn academic credit as they “partner with Dupri and a faculty mentor throughout the internship,” according to Emory University.

“I’ve always been a person that gives younger individuals and people who want to be in this business a chance,” Dupri said in a news release. “I’m looking for superstars that are not on the stage and I hope that I can find them in this So So Def/Emory intern partnership.”

The application process for the internship will begin later this fall.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.