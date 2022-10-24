It’s cluster headache season. Here’s what you can expect

“For patients who struggle with this, for six to 12 weeks, they may have multiple headaches per day ― maybe one to eight headaches per day. And then, just as abruptly as the cycle started, the cycle will shut off. And they might be headache-free for months or even a year before another cycle starts,” Robertson said.

The attacks often occur at the same time each day, most often at night, and usually one to two hours after bedtime. Cluster periods usually are followed by remission periods when the headaches stop. Remission periods can last from months to years.

Many times, cluster headache will occur without a trigger. However, a cluster headache tends to be seasonal.

“The fall is one of the seasons that we frequently see patients with their cycles starting,” she said.

There’s no cure for cluster headaches, but treatments are available to decrease the severity of pain, shorten the headache period and prevent the attacks.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in the past 10 years, but we’re actively pursuing additional treatments on an ongoing basis,” Robertson said.

Common signs and symptoms during a cluster headache include:

Excruciating pain that is generally situated in, behind or around one eye but may radiate to other areas of your face, head and neck

One-sided pain

Restlessness

Excessive tearing

Redness of your eye on the affected side

Stuffy or runny nose on the affected side

Forehead or facial sweating on the affected side

Pale skin or flushing on your face

Swelling around your eye on the affected side

Drooping eyelid on the affected side

