It might not be your fault if you can’t stop eating junk food

But why can’t our bodies get enough of these unhealthy foods? A new study by the University of Kansas and the National Institutes of Health sheds some light on the situation.

Explore Healthy foods nutritionists snack on each day

Our brains love “hyper-palatable” foods — those processed goods that combine fat, sugar, carbs and sodium — “and once we start eating them it can be hard to stop,” Hartford HealthCare reported.