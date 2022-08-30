ajc logo
X

Is becoming a clinical nurse specialist right for you?

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
This leadership role still sees patients, but also works to improve outcomes for nurses and health care organizations

Are you more of a “big picture” kind of nurse, always thinking about ways to do things better or training that would benefit your team? You might want to consider becoming a clinical nurse specialist.

Clinical nurse specialists are advanced practice registered nurses who have earned their Master’s or doctorate in nursing. Like other APRNs, they are trained in physiology, pharmacology and physical assessment in addition to their particular areas of specialty, according to the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists.

Explore5 highest paying nursing jobs right now

Although a CNS will still see patients, their focus, according to Nurse.org, is more on improving outcomes for patients, nurses and health care organizations.

To improve outcomes, the website states, many CNSes will ask themselves three questions:

  • How can I help the nurses at the bedside?
  • How can I help these patients on the unit?
  • How can I look back from a big perspective and see how can we improve a process throughout the whole system of the hospital?

Where you work can determine what your job duties would be, but a 2020 NACNS survey found most clinical nurse specialists spent 26.6% of their day providing direct patient care, 22.1% consulting with nurses and other staff, 26.5% teaching nurses and staff, and 19.7% leading evidence-based practice projects.

“My day to day can transition from being in my office planning for a project. So I’m doing a lot of reading, researching, writing, things like that,” CNS Andrea Paddock told Nurse.org. “Other days, I’m out on the unit helping the nurses, running to codes, running simulations, teaching classes, running meetings, etc. No one day is ever the same.”

If this sounds like a good fit, you’ll likely need to get some further education. If you don’t already have a Master’s of Science in Nursing, you’ll have to earn that. Focus on the clinical nurse specialist track, Nurse.org suggests. If you have your Master’s, you might want to consider getting your doctorate. NACNS states 20% of clinical nurse specialists have this advanced degree.

ExploreDo you want to make more money as a nurse? Here's how

You probably will need a few CNS certifications, depending on which field you work in, Nurse.org points out. They are administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and include but are not limited to:

  • Adult health CNS
  • Adult-gerontology CNS
  • Pediatric CNS
  • Neonatal CNS
  • Public health CNS

Right now, you’re probably thinking this is going to cost you a lot of money. But the mean salary for a CNS is $112,221, according to ZipRecruiter. Salaries vary by specialization and employer, of course, with a current range of $51,000–$166,000. You can read Nurse.org’s full report here.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony23h ago
The Jolt: District Attorney Fani Willis sets Trump probe timeline
2h ago
Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’
Falcons taking emotion out of center selection
17h ago
Falcons taking emotion out of center selection
17h ago
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested in 7-year-old’s fatal shooting is the girl’s mother
1h ago
The Latest
Setting good boundaries makes you a better friend. These 3 keys will get you started
3h ago
Expert provides tips for reducing dementia risk
22h ago
You might have kidney stones because you live in the South
Featured
The Mexican Consulate in Atlanta is holding a week-long initiative is intended to raise awareness about worker rights among the state’s Mexican and Spanish-speaking immigrant populations. Workers in Alpharetta on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
4h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
3h ago
This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top