Impostor syndrome in nurses and how to overcome it

According to Harvard, “the ‘impostor phenomenon’ (aka ‘impostor syndrome’) was first described by American clinical psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes in 1978 as an ‘internal experience of intellectual phoniness’ experienced by those with ‘outstanding academic and professional achievements.’”

People who experience impostor syndrome “discount their own efforts and talents when explaining their successes, instead citing situational factors like luck, timing or inadvertently fooling others about their intelligence,” Harvard wrote.