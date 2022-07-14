What a nurse coach does and how to become one

According to Nurse.org, the American Holistic Nursing Credentialing Corp. offers two certifications for nurse coaching: nurse coach board certified (NC-BC), and health and wellness nurse coach board certified (HWNC-BC).

Nurse coach and holistic nurse certifications are required to apply and qualify for the HWNC-BC credential.

Sitting for the certification exam requires approval by the AHNCC and, among other criteria, a minimum of 60 continuing nurse education credits over the past three years (relevant to nurse coach core values and nurse coach competencies); a grade of C or better in all academic classes; and being mentored and/or supervised by a certified nurse coach supervisor for 60 hours and having a validation letter from a certified nurse coach.

Although nurse coaching recently got its own current procedural terminology category code, issued by the American Medical Association. Its Category III code is a temporary code, however, which means it’s not yet reimbursable by insurance.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.