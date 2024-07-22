Hygiene tips to stay fresh in hot weather

During hot weather, maintaining good hygiene becomes both more challenging and more crucial. Although some celebrities, like Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, famously go “au naturel” and skip the deodorant, most of us prefer to keep body odor at bay.

Here are some tips to help you stay fresh and comfortable during the hottest days of summer.

Bathing

Daily showers aren’t always necessary, but hot weather might call for more frequent cleansing. Aim for lukewarm showers lasting 5-10 minutes, focusing on areas prone to sweat and bacteria buildup: face, underarms, groin and feet.

Deodorant

When it comes to deodorant, choose products that suit your needs and preferences. Antiperspirants block sweat and odor, while deodorants neutralize odor. For a natural approach, try aluminum-free options or even a dab of hand sanitizer in a pinch.

Pro tip: Apply deodorant at night for maximum effectiveness. This allows the active ingredients to work while your sweat glands are less active, according to Women’s Health.

Clothing

Dress for the weather in loose, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. Light colors reflect sunlight and keep you cooler. Don’t forget moisture-wicking socks and open-toed shoes to keep feet dry and prevent fungal infections.

Skin care

Summer skin care requires extra attention. Use a gentle cleanser to remove sweat and excess oil without stripping the skin, and then apply a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to maintain skin hydration. Protect your skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, reapplying every two hours or after swimming or excessive sweating.

Hydration

Proper hydration is key to regulating body temperature and supporting your skin’s natural barrier function. “Being well hydrated supports the body’s overall health and ability to function,” Dr. Deanne Mraz, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital, told Vogue. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and eating water-rich foods like watermelon and cucumbers.