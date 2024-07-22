Breaking: Delta cancels hundreds of flights Monday as outage problems continue
Pulse

Hygiene tips to stay fresh in hot weather

By
41 minutes ago

During hot weather, maintaining good hygiene becomes both more challenging and more crucial. Although some celebrities, like Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, famously go “au naturel” and skip the deodorant, most of us prefer to keep body odor at bay.

Here are some tips to help you stay fresh and comfortable during the hottest days of summer.

Bathing

Daily showers aren’t always necessary, but hot weather might call for more frequent cleansing. Aim for lukewarm showers lasting 5-10 minutes, focusing on areas prone to sweat and bacteria buildup: face, underarms, groin and feet.

ExploreShower habits for glowing skin

Deodorant

When it comes to deodorant, choose products that suit your needs and preferences. Antiperspirants block sweat and odor, while deodorants neutralize odor. For a natural approach, try aluminum-free options or even a dab of hand sanitizer in a pinch.

Pro tip: Apply deodorant at night for maximum effectiveness. This allows the active ingredients to work while your sweat glands are less active, according to Women’s Health.

ExploreWhat you need to know to stay safe in Atlanta’s heat

Clothing

Dress for the weather in loose, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. Light colors reflect sunlight and keep you cooler. Don’t forget moisture-wicking socks and open-toed shoes to keep feet dry and prevent fungal infections.

Skin care

Summer skin care requires extra attention. Use a gentle cleanser to remove sweat and excess oil without stripping the skin, and then apply a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to maintain skin hydration. Protect your skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, reapplying every two hours or after swimming or excessive sweating.

ExploreHere's why our sunscreen habits are concerning

Hydration

Proper hydration is key to regulating body temperature and supporting your skin’s natural barrier function. “Being well hydrated supports the body’s overall health and ability to function,” Dr. Deanne Mraz, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital, told Vogue. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and eating water-rich foods like watermelon and cucumbers.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New audit of 2024 Georgia election on hold amid company’s protest
1h ago

Credit: AP

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
The Braves are hurting. Deadline’s coming. What to do?
1h ago

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future
1h ago

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future
1h ago

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm
The Latest

What you need to know about toxic blue-green algae this summer
1h ago
How sunshine and sleep regularity may reduce depression symptoms
2h ago
‘Double Stuff Stoneo’: FDA, FTC warn ‘copycat’ products not as they seem
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates