Hydreight nurses brag of making more than $100 an hour

Showing a staff nurse’s salary of $34 an hour and a travel nurse’s rate of $110 an hour, the video post receipts showing a Hydreight nurse earning $171 for an hourlong service.

Explore Georgia has fourth biggest decline in weekly travel nurse pay

With Hydreight, a mobile infusion company, nurses can use the company’s platform to start their own business. Hydreight will find a licensed doctor and a pharmacy to provide nurses’ product needs, and offers medical liability insurance with 100% malpractice coverage.

Through the app, which works like Uber or DoorDash, clients have access to an IV menu with services ranging from pharmaceutical infusions to Botox.

“Hydreight set out as an organization passionate about making healthcare more easily accessible for patients and creating a platform for Nurses to operate and do what they do best, which is ‘healthcare’ without the normal legal and business headaches,” CEO Shane Madden told GlobeNewswire in 2022. “Hydreight is proud to support all nurses across the United States and be their platform partner in revolutionizing healthcare.”

Although Hydreight operates out of five main cities — Cleveland; Scottdale; Natchitoches and Shreveport, Louisiana; and Palm Beach, Florida — it has business partners in about 100 more.

In Georgia, those partners are in Atlanta, Augusta, Grovetown, Jonesboro, Kennesaw, Lyerly, Macon, Marietta, McDonough and Rome.