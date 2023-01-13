Georgia has fourth biggest decline in weekly travel nurse pay

During the peak of the pandemic, travel nurses were earning up to $10,000 a week, although the average weekly salary dipped to about $3,000 this year.
According to Vivian Health, a national health care hiring agency, the average weekly pay for U.S. travel nurse pay in December was $3,177, down 16% from December 2021′s $3,782.
Decreases in travel nurse pay are higher in some states than others, the agency’s report showed, with Georgia having the fourth highest drop, compared to December 2021. Vivian Health shared the report with Becker’s Hospital Review, which broke out the states with the highest decreases. Here are the top five:
Oklahoma
Weekly pay 2022: $2,645
Weekly pay 2021: $3,759
YOY decrease: 29.64%
Colorado
Weekly pay 2022: $2,953
Weekly pay 2021: $4,042
YOY decrease: 26.94%
Wisconsin
Weekly pay 2022: $3,172
Weekly pay 2021: $4,174
YOY decrease: 24.01%
Georgia
Weekly pay 2022: $2,732
Weekly pay 2021: $3,572
YOY decrease: 23.52%
Michigan
Weekly pay 2022: $3,000
Weekly pay 2021: $3,898
YOY decrease: 23.04%
