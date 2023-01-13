Georgia has fourth biggest decline in weekly travel nurse pay

According to Vivian Health, a national health care hiring agency, the average weekly pay for U.S. travel nurse pay in December was $3,177, down 16% from December 2021′s $3,782.

Decreases in travel nurse pay are higher in some states than others, the agency’s report showed, with Georgia having the fourth highest drop, compared to December 2021. Vivian Health shared the report with Becker’s Hospital Review, which broke out the states with the highest decreases. Here are the top five: