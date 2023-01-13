BreakingNews
5-year-old dead in Butts County after tree crushes car driving during storms
Georgia has fourth biggest decline in weekly travel nurse pay

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
The national average decline was 16%, but some states saw a much higher decrease in pay

During the peak of the pandemic, travel nurses were earning up to $10,000 a week, although the average weekly salary dipped to about $3,000 this year.

According to Vivian Health, a national health care hiring agency, the average weekly pay for U.S. travel nurse pay in December was $3,177, down 16% from December 2021′s $3,782.

Decreases in travel nurse pay are higher in some states than others, the agency’s report showed, with Georgia having the fourth highest drop, compared to December 2021. Vivian Health shared the report with Becker’s Hospital Review, which broke out the states with the highest decreases. Here are the top five:

Oklahoma

Weekly pay 2022: $2,645

Weekly pay 2021: $3,759

YOY decrease: 29.64%

Colorado

Weekly pay 2022: $2,953

Weekly pay 2021: $4,042

YOY decrease: 26.94%

Wisconsin

Weekly pay 2022: $3,172

Weekly pay 2021: $4,174

YOY decrease: 24.01%

Georgia

Weekly pay 2022: $2,732

Weekly pay 2021: $3,572

YOY decrease: 23.52%

Michigan

Weekly pay 2022: $3,000

Weekly pay 2021: $3,898

YOY decrease: 23.04%

