How to start a running routine the right way

“Where you start with a mix of walk/run, then gradually build up to a smaller amount of running. And then you increase that running until you get to your goal,” he said.

And for runners, the most important piece of sports equipment is on their feet.

“What the research has supported is the best shoe is one that’s comfortable and fits well,” Asplund said.

Using these tips, you’ll be a regular runner within a few weeks.

“I think most people over the course of a month could go from zero running to 3 miles of running with an adequate progression,” Asplund said.

