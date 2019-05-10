Put the fun back in your run: 7 of Atlanta’s best running trails

Sope Creek Trail winds through 1.5 miles of beautiful terrain. Credit: From atlantatrails.com Credit: From atlantatrails.com

Explore Sope Creek Trail

Enjoy a morning run on the quiet Sope Creek trails in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The trail runs beside the ruins of a 19th century paper mill, along the boulder-strewn Sope Creek and around the banks of tranquil Sibley Pond. You'll run through cool, shady forest and trickling creek valleys before looping back to the parking area. In the mood for more mileage? Run Sope Creek's connecting trails to the popular Cochran Shoals 5k running loop on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

Explore Iron Hill Trail

Run a beautiful, mostly level 3.8 mile loop near the shores of Allatoona Lake at Red Top Mountain State Park. The Iron Hill Trail meanders along the lake's inlets on a small peninsula, and runs fairly level, thanks to a network of boardwalks and bridges. You'll catch nearly constant views of the lake's rolling shoreline reflecting in on its calm surface, making the run especially scenic.

Credit: Eric Champlin Credit: Eric Champlin

Explore 24 Gun Trail and Environmental Loop

Run an easy 3.5 miler at Kennesaw Mountain on this combination of the park's 24 Gun and Environmental trails. You'll explore Kennesaw Mountain's lower elevations, crossing creeks and running around boulders as the trail rolls elevation through a shady forest.

Homestead Trail

Run a moderate 5.3 mile loop near the shore of Allatoona Lake at Red Top Mountain State Park. You'll run through pine and deciduous forest before following the winding finger like contours of the lake. After the run, grab a quick dip in the lake for a refreshing cool down.

Powers Island Trail

Explore a Chattahoochee River island and rolling forest on the Powers Island Trail. Run this 2.4 mile loop in Atlanta's Chattahoochee National Recreation Area on the serene (and sometimes deserted) shore opposite the ultra-popular Cochran Shoals Trail. You'll loop through shady riverside forest, run over bridge to Powers Island and catch beautiful views of the Chattahoochee River's whitewater shoals.

Not quite ready to ditch the pavement, but still looking for a new running route? Escape sidewalks on one of these great paved running trails in metro Atlanta.