How much does a hot dog cost? About 36 minutes of your life

There is good new, however. Choosing to eat a serving of nuts instead could help you gain 26 minutes of extra healthy life, the study found.

The study evaluated nearly 6,000 foods, ranking them by their nutritional disease burden to humans and their impact on the environment. The researchers found that switching out 10% of the calories you get from beef and processed meat for fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and some seafood can give you 48 more minutes of healthy life each day.