Pulse

How ‘Inside Out 2′ navigates the emotional roller coaster of adolescence

Pixar’s latest film brings teenage emotions to life with scientific accuracy

5 Reasons to Take a Mental Health Day
By
1 hour ago

Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel, “Inside Out 2,” takes us back into the mind of Riley, now a 13-year-old navigating the tumultuous waters of adolescence.

As Riley’s brain undergoes significant changes, four new emotions join the original cast: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment. But these aren’t just cute fictional characters; they’re rooted in real neuroscience.

Dr. Dacher Keltner, a psychology professor at the University of California Berkeley and consultant for both “Inside Out” films, explained in an interview with Vox these new emotions reflect the social and self-conscious nature of the teenage experience. The emotions teens feel shift from a focus on family to social dynamics.

ExploreMayo Clinic’s strategies for stressed kids

“There’s a scene in the car with Riley and her two friends wondering what the other person is thinking and thinking they’re judging them. That’s just what happens when you’re a teen.”

In another interview with “Time,” Keltner explains each new emotion serves a purpose, even if it feels uncomfortable. Anxiety, for instance, helps us anticipate potential dangers and work to prevent them. Envy can motivate self-improvement, while Eembarrassment plays a crucial role in maintaining social norms. Even ennui, or boredom, has its place in fostering creativity and helping teens discover what truly matters to them.

ExploreKids and mental health: ‘We have to have it rooted in the fabric of our community’

Parents can use the film as a springboard for conversations about these complex feelings. Lisa Damour, a psychologist and another consultant on the film, emphasized to Vox the importance of accepting all emotions.

“We find ourselves in a moment in a culture where we’re pretty uneasy about any emotions that are uncomfortable, and we’re quick to pathologize negative emotions.” she said. “They did a brilliant job in this film of dealing with a range of what anxiety can be.”

ExploreWant to improve your kid’s health and wellness? Have them volunteer

As “Inside Out 2″ demonstrates, the teenage brain is a complex and fascinating place. However, all emotions, even the seemingly negative ones, serve a purpose for both parents and teens. By understanding and accepting these feelings, we can better navigate the challenges of growing up.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Some lawmakers want Delta neutral on union fight. Most shareholders don’t2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Record crowds expected for Independence Day travel
48m ago

Credit: U.S. Department of the Treasury

ATLANTA VISIT
Fentanyl fight: Yellen aims to cut cartels from ‘ill-gotten money’

Credit: Douglas County

Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub, faces felony charge

Credit: Douglas County

Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub, faces felony charge

Georgia job machine churns out better-than-average May
The Latest

Survey: More than 25% of parents struggle to get their children to sleep
1h ago
You’re probably eating too much protein. Here’s what you need to know
Georgia’s sizzling summer may be even more painful for migraine sufferers
Featured

Credit: AP

Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport
First day of summer in Atlanta: What time does summer begin on Thursday?