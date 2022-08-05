How heat affects your medications

Heat can also affect you medications. Here’s what to know:

Explore How to save on medication and prescriptions

How does extreme heat affect medications?

Extreme temperatures can affect the potency and effectiveness of medication, which is why it’s important to pay attention to the label’s storage instructions. Although some medications, such as those in pill form, may be more tolerant of temperature variations, liquid medications, such as insulin, are sensitive to temperature changes, according to Ohio State University Wexler Medical Center.