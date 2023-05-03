How Georgia ranks among best states for nurses

Finishing on top was Washington, with an overall score of 62.38. The Evergreen State was No. 3 for opportunity and competition, and No. 7 for work environment.

Georgia nurses aren’t that lucky. The Peach State ranked No. 39, with an overall score of 48.74. Although opportunity and competition is high — No. 8 — the state was next to last for work environment.

According to WalletHub, being a nurse in Hawaii isn’t the paradise it might seem. The Aloha State ranked last, with an overall score of 38.86. It also finished last for opportunity and competition, and No. 43 for work environment.

Despite recent reports of strikes and dissatisfaction, Jan K. Carney told WalletHub “(t)he long-term outlook for the field of nursing is outstanding!”

“According to the Bureau for Labor Statistics, employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 6 percent from 2021 to 2031, with ongoing needs across the country. In addition, our population is aging, with continued needs for healthcare in diverse populations and settings,” said Carney, associate dean for public health and health policy, professor of medicine, and director of graduate public health programs at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine.