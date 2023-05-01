ANA’s four focuses for National Nurses Month this year

Week 2: Recognition

The next week will honor outstanding nurses, including those in Atlanta. The ANA states the focus will be to “honor the work of nurses who lead, excel, and innovate in our healthcare systems and our communities.” On Friday, May 12, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will honor 10 nurses and one nurse leader during our annual Celebrating Nurses Awards ceremony. To read about and watch videos of all honorees, please visit www.ajc.com/pulse/#celebratingnurses on March 12.

Week 3: Professional development

During the third week, May 15-21, ANA recommends you focus on how to excel in your career and become a leader, or learn how to inspire others.

Week 4: Community engagement

During the last week of May, ANA suggests nurses focus on engaging with your community. Educate others as to what you do beyond dispensing medications and other bedside duties, such as serving on boards, shaping public policy and more.