Here’s how to sign up early for the ‘21 Days of Nurse Giveaways’

21 minutes ago

‘Tis the season for giving!

From December 3-23, Nurse.org is celebrating “21 Days of Nurse Giveaways,” featuring everything a nurse might need, from scrubs and accessories, to books and shoes, and everything in between — including cash.

“Every single day, we’re unwrapping a new batch of prizes designed to make our incredible nursing pros feel as special as they truly are. It’s time to countdown to a season filled with giving, recognizing, and showering nurses with the love and prizes they’ve earned. Let the good times roll!” announced the website.

While the giveaways start on December 3, early birds can get a head start by signing up early. For more information and how to sign up click here.

