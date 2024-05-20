Here’s how to keep focus while meditating

Meditation is a great practice to find a sense of peace and grounding. But, let’s be honest, sometimes it’s easy to get distracted or even fall asleep.

Whether you’re a veteran or a newbie, there’s nothing to be ashamed of if your mind gets a little off track. What matters most is finding your way back and trying again.

“The key is to stop resisting thoughts and trying to make them go away. Thoughts are a part of meditation,” the Meditation Oasis wrote. “They are a natural activity in the mind.”

When we get restless, it’s easy to stop what you’re doing and attempt to try again another day. However, instead of stopping, experts say it’s best to allow the restlessness and regain control over your body.

Here are three ways to help keep focus while meditating.

Start simple

If you’re new to the practice, don’t jump into a full session, which is generally 45 minutes to an hour. Instead, opt for a shorter time frame of 15 minutes or less. Once you have your ideal length, try setting aside time to practice daily to create a habit of focus and intention.

“If possible, it can be useful to meditate at the start of the day to set you up well for what’s ahead and in the evening to help you let go of tension before bed,” Better Health Every Mind Matters wrote.

Practice breathing

“Breathing in meditation is important because it allows you to not only slow down your nervous system but it’s a way to reconnect and relearn your body,” Jordan Harris, certified yoga instructor at Vive Yoga Studio, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Harris recommended practicing the Lions breath, bee breathing, belly breathing and 4-7-8 method as a start to gain control and connect with yourself.

“Any of these techniques can be utilized to reduce stress, anxiety and allow you to learn how to be present in the moment,” he added.

Find the best position

Some people meditate sitting up or lying on their back. Whatever position you choose, make sure it’s one you can hold for a while. Practicing proper posture during this time is known as meditation muscle memory.

“By getting into your preferred position, your mind and body will take the cue that it’s time to meditate, helping you get into that meditative state faster over time,” Peloton wrote.

When it comes to starting your meditation journey, remember that it’s a marathon and not a sprint. To help make your session successful, work on your breathing techniques, then decide on the right time frame for your attention span and nestle into the perfect position.