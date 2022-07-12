Keto vs. Mediterranean diet: Which is the best choice for diabetics?

The “low-carb” diets were both created with the goal of reducing sugars and refined grains, with the Keto diet being the more restrictive of the two. The diets aimed to add more starchy vegetables to a person’s diet, which have been found to be beneficial to people with any forms of diabetes.

While the diets share many similarities, their exact outcomes are not the same. In a study of 33 people with diabetes conducted for the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that the Keto diet had a 9% drop in HbA1c, or blood sugar levels, while the Mediterranean diet only resulted in a 7% drop.