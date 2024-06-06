Pulse

Halsey says she is ‘lucky to be alive’ after lupus diagnoses

By
1 hour ago

Singer-songwriter Halsey has caught the attention of fans worldwide, not only through new music but also with a deeply personal revelation. In a recent Instagram post, Halsey shared an intimate update about her ongoing health battles.

“I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more,” the singer posted. “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

ExploreWhat is Cushing’s syndrome, the condition Amy Schumer suffers from?

This latest post comes a day after the singer initially posted a collection of raw and unfiltered video snippets along with the caption she was “lucky to be alive.” She did not specify her illness in any of the clips, but tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, leading to speculation she might be battling lupus.

The Lupus Research Alliance commented on the post: “Thank you @iamhalsey for bravely sharing your story. ✨ Sending our support and best wishes. Congrats on the release of your new album and single, ‘The End.’ Your message is inspiring to us all. 💜”

ExploreTattoos may raise risk of blood cancer, study finds

What is lupus?

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues and organs, causing widespread inflammation and damage, according to the National Institutes of Health. The disease can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, brain and other organs.

Symptoms of lupus vary from person to person and may include:

  • Fever
  • Hair loss
  • Fatigue
  • (Usually) painless sores in the nose and mouth
  • Swollen glands

“Lupus patients are like snowflakes,” Yale Medicine rheumatologist Fotios Koumpouras, MD, explained. “No two people are quite alike, and everyone experiences the disease differently.”

While the exact cause of lupus remains unknown, studies have shown that factors such as genetics, environmental triggers and immune influences may play a role in the development of the disease, the NIH reported. Currently, there is no cure, but medications are available to help manage symptoms and prevent flares.

ExploreParents raise millions for cancer research, even if too late for their son

Halsey’s decision to share her health journey not only raises awareness about lupus and other chronic illnesses but also serves as an inspiration to fans facing similar challenges.

“Thank you for sharing this with us, I’m sure you haven’t been alone but thank you for inviting us to be on this journey with you ❤️,” one fan wrote on the singer’s post.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Rivian

Rivian launches second generation of its flagship EV models

Morehouse president reflects on Biden’s visit: ‘It made us stronger’
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LISTEN
Atlanta Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’
56m ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: John Spink

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
1h ago
The Latest

Nurse sheds 110 pounds on way to healthier lifestyle
2h ago
He has two Super Bowl rings but is working on a nursing degree
Oilplaning is the latest TikTok beauty trend. How does it work?
Featured

Credit: Charles Nixon

Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more