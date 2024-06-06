Halsey says she is ‘lucky to be alive’ after lupus diagnoses

Singer-songwriter Halsey has caught the attention of fans worldwide, not only through new music but also with a deeply personal revelation. In a recent Instagram post, Halsey shared an intimate update about her ongoing health battles.

“I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more,” the singer posted. “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

This latest post comes a day after the singer initially posted a collection of raw and unfiltered video snippets along with the caption she was “lucky to be alive.” She did not specify her illness in any of the clips, but tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, leading to speculation she might be battling lupus.

The Lupus Research Alliance commented on the post: “Thank you @iamhalsey for bravely sharing your story. ✨ Sending our support and best wishes. Congrats on the release of your new album and single, ‘The End.’ Your message is inspiring to us all. 💜”

What is lupus?

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues and organs, causing widespread inflammation and damage, according to the National Institutes of Health. The disease can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, brain and other organs.

Symptoms of lupus vary from person to person and may include:

Fever

Hair loss

Fatigue

(Usually) painless sores in the nose and mouth

Swollen glands

“Lupus patients are like snowflakes,” Yale Medicine rheumatologist Fotios Koumpouras, MD, explained. “No two people are quite alike, and everyone experiences the disease differently.”

While the exact cause of lupus remains unknown, studies have shown that factors such as genetics, environmental triggers and immune influences may play a role in the development of the disease, the NIH reported. Currently, there is no cure, but medications are available to help manage symptoms and prevent flares.

Halsey’s decision to share her health journey not only raises awareness about lupus and other chronic illnesses but also serves as an inspiration to fans facing similar challenges.

“Thank you for sharing this with us, I’m sure you haven’t been alone but thank you for inviting us to be on this journey with you ❤️,” one fan wrote on the singer’s post.