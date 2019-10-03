When you have a child with allergies, the fun and excitement of Halloween can become overshadowed by the haunting worry about hidden ingredients and undisclosed allergens in the candy your little one collects.

Some children with ADHD or autism also have certain dietary restrictions that prohibit eating candy, especially in the quantity involved around Halloween.

For these children, Halloween is a time of frustration instead of celebration.

Food, Allergy, Research & Education’s Teal Pumpkin Project understands the challenges parents and children face during this candy-filled holiday, and started a nationwide movement to offer an alternative for kids who cannot partake in the usual fare.

By encouraging families to offer nonfood options, like scented pencils, stickers, small toys and erasers, the Teal Pumpkin Project aims to transform Oct. 31 into a day every child can enjoy and participate in.

Want to take part? Here’s how you can have a safe and fun Halloween this year.

Join more than 100,000 families by pledging your support for the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Paint and display a teal pumpkin, which shows you support allergy awareness and a food-free Halloween. Make sure to print out a free sign from FARE to place next to your pumpkin.

Offer only nonfood items at your door for trick-or-treaters.

If you really want to help take charge of Halloween, you can spread awareness of food allergies by holding your own fundraiser. The Teal Pumpkin Project suggests a few easy ways to raise money, including hosting your own pumpkin walk, a teal pumpkin painting party, a teal-painted pumpkin sale, neighborhood collections, and having a food and candy-free Halloween party.

For more information, contact FARE and Teal Pumpkin Project at 1-800-929-4040.

