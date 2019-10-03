How a teal pumpkin can save a child’s life this Halloween

Want to take part? Here’s how you can have a safe and fun Halloween this year.

Join more than 100,000 families by pledging your support for the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Paint and display a teal pumpkin, which shows that you support allergy awareness and a food-free Halloween. Make sure to print out a free sign from FARE to place next to your pumpkin.

Offer only non-food items at your door for trick-or-treaters this year.

If you really want to help take charge of Halloween, you can spread awareness of Halloween-related food allergies by holding your own fundraiser. The Teal Pumpkin Project suggests a few easy ways to raise money, including hosting your own pumpkin walk, a teal pumpkin painting party, a teal-painted pumpkin sale, neighborhood collections, and having a food and candy-free Halloween party.

For more information, contact FARE and Teal Pumpkin Project at 800-929-4040.

