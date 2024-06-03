Georgia ranks one of the unhealthiest state’s for older adults in 2024

From food insecurity to mental distress, older adults have a lot to look out for. And, according to a new report, those living in Georgia are at a disadvantage.

Georgia ranks among the bottom 24% of the country as one of the least healthy states for older adults, according to the 12th annual “America’s Health Rankings Senior Report” by the United Health Foundation. After analyzing data across 52 measures of health, the organization concluded that America’s older adults are making progress when it comes to social connectedness and access to clinical care, but they are still struggling with socioeconomic barriers.

“The demographic profile of the United States is changing, with adults age 65 and older accounting for approximately 17.3% of the population — a share that continues to grow annually, totaling nearly 58 million individuals in 2022,” according to the report. “Supporting the health of this growing population involves not only improving access to clinical care, but also important economic and social factors, such as social connectedness.”

From 2021 through 2022, the prevalence of depression increased by 29% among older adults in Georgia. The Peach State has also seen a 28% increase in drug-related deaths of adults over 65 from 2017 to 2022.

Georgia ranked 39th overall for senior health, with Mississippi earning the 50th spot and Utah ranking as the healthiest state for older adults.

“Advancing the overall health of our nation and meeting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Healthy People 2030 targets — a set of data-driven national objectives to improve health and well-being — necessitates addressing the complex and changing needs of the growing older adult population,” the report stated.

“We encourage public health and community leaders to use the insights from this report to guide their innovative and holistic approaches to improving health.”