Georgia ranks in bottom half of best states for working dads, study says

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate and appreciate the hard work and dedication of dads across the country. However, it’s also an opportunity to acknowledge the challenges faced by working fathers who juggle the responsibilities of parenthood and their careers.

WalletHub recently analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine which ones offer the most favorable conditions for working dads.

The study compared each state across four key dimensions: economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health. These dimensions were assessed using 21 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for working dads.

Georgia, ranking 36th, earned a total score of 44.3. The state performed relatively poorly in the economic and social well-being category, ranking 26th, and in work-life balance, finishing 39th.

However, Georgia was found to have the fifth-lowest child care costs in the nation, providing some relief for working fathers. On the downside, the state has the third-highest rate of uninsured men, which can be a significant concern for dads and their families.

Massachusetts took the top spot as the best state for working dads, followed by the District of Columbia, Connecticut, New Jersey and Minnesota, in that order. On the other hand, New Mexico ranked as the worst state, preceded by West Virginia, Mississippi, Nevada and Oklahoma.

In the report, WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe emphasized working dads need more than just a stable income to support their children. They also require access to adequate child care, education, health care and quality time with their offspring. The best states for working dads provide the conditions necessary to meet these needs while also supporting the physical and mental health of fathers.

To improve their situation, Dr. Laura Bloom, a faculty director of a child study center, said in an email that working fathers should prioritize tasks, establish clear communication with both their employer and partner and understand the needs of their child/children to help create the right balance.