Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia ranks 44th in US for lack of access to home health care workers

caption arrowCaption
5 facts about the U.S. nursing shortage.According to research in the American Journal of Medical Quality, a shortage of registered nurses is projected to spread between 2009 and 2030.The South and West, authors forecast, will suffer the greatest RN shortage.The shortage is due to a variety of factors, including an aging workforce. A 2013 survey found 55 percent of RNs are 50 or older.According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, a shortage of nursing school faculty is also restricting nursing program enrollments.And nursing school enrollment just isn't growing fast enough to meet the demand for services

Pulse
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

While the omicron variant hits the United States creating a devastating impact, another issue haunts the horizon: the increased shortage of home care nurses.

America’s Health Rankings rated Georgia as 44th in the nation for access to home health care workers, with only 79 home health care workers per 1,000 adults who are over 65 with a disability. This is 100 workers less than the national average. As Americans try to avoid hospitalization during the pandemic, the demand for home health care has been increasing since the start of COVID-19.

Explore 5 reasons to become a nurse entrepreneur

There are several causes that contribute to the problem. One is pay. According to Nurse.org, home care nurses with 10-19 years of experience make an average of $30.24 an hour on average.

“This is lower than the average pay for a surgical nurse,” Nurse.org reported.

Even before the pandemic, Georgia was facing a nursing shortage, which is in part due to Georgia’s growing population. It was also fueled by older nurses beginning to retire in higher numbers.

COVID-19 has only sharpened Georgia’s demand for nurses. This shortage has allowed nurses to move around to positions that may be more lucrative than home health care.

ExploreAMA-led study: 2 in 5 nurses intend to leave practice within two years

Since home care workers work one-on-one with their patients — and often not with other nurses — their jobs can feel isolating. Home health care nurses do not have as many opportunities to talk with their colleagues as other health care industries.

Additionally, home care makes following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines especially difficult. Home health care workers need to take extra precautions to make sure their patients are safe.

This home care shortage affects families who need extra assistance for their children and has led to worsening critical conditions among older adults. Some patients heavily rely on home care nurses since going to the hospital could expose them to further risk. People with disabilities who need alternate care can find it difficult to obtain assistance, and waitlists for home health nurses are rapidly increasing.

In Georgia, Medicare waivers are needed for people with disabilities to live independently using community-based services. This waitlist has over 7,000 people, including some who have waited over a decade to receive these services.

As this shortage continues, some solutions have been suggested to mitigate the demand.

One is exposing nursing students to home health care environments rather than just hospital care. The lack of nursing faculty also contributes to the shortage. Associate Clinical Professor of Duke Nursing School Brenda Nevdjon and Senior Vice President of Massachusetts General Hospital Jeanette Ives Erickson suggest that aging nurses should consider teaching and becoming nursing faculty at schools.

“Practice and education have a long history of not being aligned. Perhaps the conditions now exist to unite practice and education, to have each earnestly listen to the other, and to enable them to design solutions together,” they wrote in an article published in the peer-reviewed Online Journal of Issues in Nursing.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
The Latest
These are some of the most remarkable health discoveries of 2021
4h ago
Nail your New Year’s resolutions by ditching the diet mentality
How to make friends as a nurse and why it’s so important
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top