Georgia Nursing Association to host annual professional conference

The Georgia Nurses Association has announced the details for its upcoming conference, which will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The annual conference, called “Nurses Challenge Healthcare to Change,” will be at the Hotel Avalon in Alpharetta.
“As the backbone of healthcare, nurses are on the front lines leading the change needed to improve patient care in Georgia’”, said GNA CEO Matt Caseman in a statement.
The GNA, which is Georgia’s largest professional nursing association, has a diverse range of members, including CNAs, deans, directors, APRNs, bedside nurses and others.
“This conference promises to show attendees how nurses can challenge the current status quo and effectively work to increase access to quality, equitable healthcare throughout Georgia,” said GNA President Dr. Dina Hewett.
Conference speakers include ANA Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Debbie Hatmaker, Georgia Health News founder Andy Miller and Mercer University School of Medicine Dean Dr. Jean Sumner.
GNA has said the conference will cover topics ranging from social injustice, health inequity and mental health care for nurses to smart ways to get the most out of the profession.
Tickets for the conference are currently on sale with special early bird rates through Aug. 31, 2022. Student rates are also available.
