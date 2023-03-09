BreakingNews
UPDATE: No deputies injured in chase, shooting on I-20 in DeKalb, sheriff says
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Game changing treatment for chronic kidney disease could slow its progression

Pulse
By Deb Balzer, Mayo Clinic News Network
1 hour ago
Transplant nephrologist says there is a class of medications that do just that

About 15% of adults in the U.S. are estimated to have chronic kidney disease — that’s about 37 million people.

What if those people could be treated with medication that could slow the progression of their disease, and help avoid the need for dialysis and kidney transplantation?

ExploreLocal nurse practitioner works to eliminate kidney disease disparities

Dr. Naim Issa, a Mayo Clinic transplant nephrologist, said there is a class of medications to help people with chronic kidney disease that does just that. He said Mayo Clinic has been incorporating these medications to help patients for the past few years.

Most people don’t have symptoms of chronic kidney disease until it’s at an advanced stage.

“Early detection of chronic kidney disease may help us actually treat and prevent patients ahead of time before the need for dialysis or kidney transplantation,” Issa said.

He said a new class of drugs, SGLT2 inhibitors, is being called a game changer. The drugs were originally designed to treat diabetes — a main cause of chronic kidney disease.

Medicines in the SGLT2 inhibitor class include canagliflozin, dapagliflozin and empagliflozin.

“In large trials, we observed groundbreaking success with those medications in slowing down the progression of chronic kidney disease, to the extent of avoiding dialysis and the need for kidney transplantation,” Issa said.

The medications are used whether the patient is diabetic or not.

ExploreDefinitions of chronic kidney disease need to change, study suggests

“They are actually game changer medications that help us prevent the progression of chronic kidney disease,” Issa said.

You can help yourself by following a low-sodium, moderate-protein diet, avoid smoking and getting plenty of exercise.

Issa said it is important that patients with chronic kidney disease work with their primary care physician and health care team to monitor and check blood pressure, urine analysis and bloodwork.

About the Author

Deb Balzer
Editors' Picks

Mike White insists Stegeman is not holding back Georgia5h ago

Credit: Contributed

Changes promised after uproar over use of racial slur at Decatur High
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Review: Overpriced Midtown tapas restaurant Sebastian underwhelms
3h ago

Fountain causes controversy in Sandy Springs approval of Veterans Park
6h ago

Fountain causes controversy in Sandy Springs approval of Veterans Park
6h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: An embattled Athens prosecutor fuels ‘accountability’ push
6h ago
The Latest

Jonathan Llamas named nurse icon of the year
50m ago
Analysis: More than half of world will be overweight, obese by 2035
52m ago
FDA announces recall of two more eyedrop brands
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
15h ago
Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top