Game changing treatment for chronic kidney disease could slow its progression

He said a new class of drugs, SGLT2 inhibitors, is being called a game changer. The drugs were originally designed to treat diabetes — a main cause of chronic kidney disease.

Medicines in the SGLT2 inhibitor class include canagliflozin, dapagliflozin and empagliflozin.

“In large trials, we observed groundbreaking success with those medications in slowing down the progression of chronic kidney disease, to the extent of avoiding dialysis and the need for kidney transplantation,” Issa said.

The medications are used whether the patient is diabetic or not.

“They are actually game changer medications that help us prevent the progression of chronic kidney disease,” Issa said.

You can help yourself by following a low-sodium, moderate-protein diet, avoid smoking and getting plenty of exercise.

Issa said it is important that patients with chronic kidney disease work with their primary care physician and health care team to monitor and check blood pressure, urine analysis and bloodwork.