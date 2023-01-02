Local nurse practitioner works to eliminate kidney disease disparities

Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Weston works with Somatus, a company that partners with doctors to provide whole-person care for patients with kidney disease. The company is based in McLean, Va. and reaches 34 states, with more than 1,350 employees. The healthcare delivery model that Somatus uses pays providers upon based on patient health outcomes.

In 2021, 6.74% of revenue in primary care specialties came from care delivered this way, according to a report released by the Medical Group Medical Association. The model makes up a small percentage of overall medical revenue, but its potential for growth has been recognized. A report released on December 16 by McKinsey & Company said that investment in the model “quadrupled during the pandemic”.

“When we go into homes, we’re one on one with them. We’re able to look around and see things that we may not be able to see in the doctor’s office,” she noted.

Weston explained that patients are more comfortable and open in their home environments. As a provider, she is able to spend time with them to tend to their health needs. She goes through food cabinets and reading food labels and check to ensure that patients have proper medical devices, such as blood pressure cuffs.

“We want to make sure our patients aren’t spending time in the hospital,” she noted. “That’s our number one goal.”

Weston says their focus is the quality of care and prevention. By taking this approach, she says that she is able to address other diseases and illnesses that patients have, such as diabetes and congestive heart failure.

“Many of our patients lack the resources that they need in order to have the best health that they can. We’re fixing these gaps and we’re helping patients,” said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, co-founder and chief executive officer of Somatus.

Okezie says that Somatus is doing so by taking a holistic approach to patient care, “rather than thinking only about volume and fees.”

Weston went on the explain that she has found that many Black and Hispanic communities are missing primary care centers, facilities where patients go for regular check-ups, and transportation can become a barrier to accessing care.

Personally, she has traveled from the metro area to places such as Macon and Dublin to care for patients.

“We reach them,” she said. “No matter what, we try to get to them.”

