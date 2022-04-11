Friend or foe? How black pepper can affect your body

In more modern times, studies in animals and in human cells have found that piperine — an antioxidant and the chemical that gives pepper its flavor — counteracts free radicals. Bad habits such as smoking, sun damage and overeating can increase the number of free radicals in your body, which could lead to faster aging, cardiovascular disease, asthma and a host of other health problems.

Piperine also has anti-inflammatory properties, and a 2009 study found it reduced inflammation and pain in rats with arthritis.

Explore These foods can help reduce joint pain

Piperine also helps your body absorb resveratrol, which might protect against heart disease and diabetes; curcumin, which is the active ingredient in turmeric; and beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A.

Although these studies were done on rats, Brown wrote, “adding a few extra grinds of pepper to your food is unlikely to cause you harm.”

If nothing else, spiceography.com wrote, black pepper is a rich source of manganese, iron, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin K and dietary fiber.