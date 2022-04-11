Friend or foe? How black pepper can affect your body

Black pepper is one of the most popular spices in the world, often used alongside its chromatic opposite, salt. But we’re seldom warned to cut back on our pepper or to avoid it as much as possible.
Have you ever wondered why?
According to numerous studies, it’s because black pepper might actually be good for you.
According to spiceography.com: “The black pepper that is so common and familiar to us actually begins its life in the form of green berries produced by a flowering vine called Piper nigrum. While there are some other regions producing black pepper, this spice originates specifically from the Western Ghats of Kerala State in India. Incredibly, black pepper first became known and revered over 4,000 years ago to become the second most common household spice in our kitchens today.”
Traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine believed black pepper relieved flatulence, Laura Brown wrote for the Conversation, and it was used by ancient Chinese doctors to treat epilepsy.
In more modern times, studies in animals and in human cells have found that piperine — an antioxidant and the chemical that gives pepper its flavor — counteracts free radicals. Bad habits such as smoking, sun damage and overeating can increase the number of free radicals in your body, which could lead to faster aging, cardiovascular disease, asthma and a host of other health problems.
Piperine also has anti-inflammatory properties, and a 2009 study found it reduced inflammation and pain in rats with arthritis.
Piperine also helps your body absorb resveratrol, which might protect against heart disease and diabetes; curcumin, which is the active ingredient in turmeric; and beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A.
Although these studies were done on rats, Brown wrote, “adding a few extra grinds of pepper to your food is unlikely to cause you harm.”
If nothing else, spiceography.com wrote, black pepper is a rich source of manganese, iron, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin K and dietary fiber.
