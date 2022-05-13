GSU, Grady Hospital join forces to combat nursing shortage

So, what does all this mean?

With this partnership, Grady will become the primary training site for nursing students in their last two years of school and ready to do their clinicals.

The student nurses will get to experience the hospital’s specialized programs, benefiting from hands-on instruction and mentoring, as well as cutting edge simulations.

Grady said it will hire more faculty and create a scholarship program for students who commit to working at the hospital.

“This partnership with Grady strongly supports two of the most impactful aspects of our university – student success and college to careers,” said M. Brian Blake, Ph.D., president of Georgia State University. “Nurses are critical to our overall well-being and this partnership ensures the success of Georgia State nursing students and guarantees a place to begin their careers.”

In addition, Grady plans to set up a nurse residency program for new graduates, plus a best practice professional development program for any nurse to build her skills and get leadership training.

“The Woodruff gift is a game changer for undergraduate nursing education,” Huanbiao Mo, dean of the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions, said in the press release. “I also want to thank the Grady leadership and our nursing faculty who made this partnership possible.”

