Feds charge 25 in nursing diploma scam

The selling diplomas and transcripts to “willing but unqualified individuals” is a crime that “potentially endangers the health and safety of patients and insults the honorable profession of nursing,” Special Agent in Charge Omar Pérez Aybar said at the news conference, according to AP. There is no evidence any of the nurses have harmed patients, he added.

From 2016 to 2021, the Miami Herald reported, students paid $114 million in all for the fake degrees, and 2,400 of the 7,600 passed their licensing exams.

Federal officials said those students might lose their credentials but likely won’t be charged.

