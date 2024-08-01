FDA warns not to try this beauty routine at home

From scabs to scars, chemical peels can blemish more than they beautify. That’s why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to at-home users: This common beauty routine is best left to the professionals.

“FDA is warning consumers not to purchase or use certain chemical peel skin products without appropriate professional supervision due to risk of serious skin injuries,” the administration said. “The agency has not approved any chemical peel products, and consumers should only consider using chemical peel products under the supervision of a dermatologist or licensed and trained practitioner.”

Marketed as a treatment for wrinkles, acne, discoloration and other skin issues, chemical peels use solutions, often high in acids, to burn away dermal imperfections. When used by an amateur, those acids might lead to injury.

“Using products that contain high concentrations of these acids may lead to serious injury from chemical burns,” the FDA reported. “The concentration, number of applications, and length of time a chemical peel product is left on the skin all influence how deeply it can penetrate skin layers and potentially lead to chemical burns.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, chemical peels can cause scabbing, scarring, changes in skin color, infection and damage to the heart, kidneys and liver.

“These products remove layers of skin to varying depths and may cause severe chemical burns, pain, swelling, infection, skin color changes, and disfiguring scars,” the FDA said. “These injuries may even require emergency care or specialty care from a dermatologist or surgeon.”

The administration has issued warning letters to six companies for selling products considered dangerous for at-home use:

Amazon.com — Môoyam TCA 50% and Skin Beauty Solutions lactic acid skin peel 90%. TCA stands for trichloroacetic acid.

Walmart — Skin Beauty Solutions lactic acid skin peel 90%

Isis Gold — 100% trichloroacetic acid and whitening salicylic acid peels

Matte Beauty — TCA 100% skin peel, lactic acid 90%, salicylic acid 80%, glycolic acid 70% and Modified Jessner Solution Peel 14%

Skin Beauty Solutions — Lactic Acid Skin Chemical Peel 90%, Glycolic Acid Skin Cosmetic Grade Peel 70%, Combination Peel, and glycolic 35%, lactic 45% and salicylic acid Skin Chemical Peel 30%

Repare Skincare — 100% TCA Skin Peel and glycolic acid 70%

